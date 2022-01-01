Here's 19 Kettering criminals who were brought to justice in 2021

A wicked carer, child rapists, a scamming chef and a brother and sister involved in drugs - just some of the criminals to have faced the courts in 2021.
Here's 19 from the Kettering district who were brought to justice last year.
Some remain behind bars, some were jailed and have been released into the community and some were spared from prison.
1. PATRICK JACOB
The teenage drug dealer was caught with class As worth £1,960 in his pants, days after an order banning him from Kettering expired. A court heard he was 'bright', but a judge said he should have known better if he was as bright as he said he was. Jacob was locked up for 28 months.
2. RICKY LONG
Career criminal Long threatened to smash a petrol station worker's head in just two weeks after being released from prison. He was recalled, released, and then jailed again in August after another incident.
3. SOPHIE JONES
The 40-year-old carer, formerly of Duke Street, stole from people with learning difficulties who she was supposed to be looking after. She abused their trust about 40 times but was given a suspended sentence because of her previous good character and mental health issues.
4. MATTHEW LEE
Rothwell man Lee stabbed a man in Desborough after a two-and-a-half year feud, leaving him a nervous wreck. A court heard his actions were cowardly as he was jailed for five-and-a-half years.