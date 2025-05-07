‘He is now behind bars and unable to hurt anyone else’ - Corby man, 44, sentenced to 13 years for child rape

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 44-year-old man has been sent to prison for 13 years after he was found guilty of nine child sex offences.

Nicholas Ford, previously of Clifton Square, Corby, started abusing the girl when she was 12-years-old, with the abuse continuing for two years.

On three occasions, Ford raped the girl and sexually assaulted her numerous times.

When the girl was 18-years-old, she told her partner what had happened and with their support, reported it to Northamptonshire Police.

Nicholas Ford has been sent to prison for 13 years after he was found guilty of nine child sex offences (Credit: Northants Police)

Ford was arrested and despite denying the offences in his police interview, was charged with three counts of rape and six counts of sexual assault.

He returned to the same court yesterday (Tuesday, May 6) where he was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Lead investigator Detective Constable Ivan Bentley said: “Although no sentence can erase what happened to the victim in this case, I am pleased to see her abuser sent to prison for a significant period of time.

“Nicholas Ford is a dangerous predator and because of this woman’s bravery, he is now behind bars and unable to hurt anyone else.

"She should be very proud of the courage she has shown - it is truly commendable.

“I hope this case demonstrates how seriously Northamptonshire Police take child sex offences and that it doesn’t matter when the abuse happened, we will do our utmost to bring the offender to justice and to provide the victim with the care and support they deserve.”

If you have been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or non-recent, please come forward by calling 101 or via the online reporting tool at www.northants.police.uk. We will believe you.

If you have been a victim of rape or sexual abuse, but are not yet ready to speak to the police, please visit www.nhft.nhs.uk/serenity or call Serenity on 01604 601713.

Serenity provides free, confidential 24/7 support.

You can also visit www.voicenorthants.org or call Voice on 0300 3031965.

Voice is a support service for anyone living in Northamptonshire, regardless of when, where or how crime happened to you.

Services are free, confidential and you don’t have to have reported anything to the police.