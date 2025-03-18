Corby man, 44, found guilty of child rape as victim commended for her bravery

A 44-year-old man has been found guilty of multiple counts of rape after the girl he abused contacted police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicholas Ford, previously of Clifton Square, Corby, started abusing the girl when she was 12-years-old, with the abuse continuing for two years.

On three occasions, Ford raped the girl and sexually assaulted her numerous times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several years later, she told her partner what had happened and with their support, reported what had happened to her to Northamptonshire Police.

Nicholas Ford, previously of Corby

Ford was arrested and despite denying the offences in his police interview, was charged with three counts of rape and six counts of sexual assault.

A five-day trial which ended at Northampton Crown Court this month (March 7) saw the jury convict Ford of all nine offences after just over three hours of deliberation.

He will return to the same court on April 30 to be sentenced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lead investigator Detective Constable Ivan Bentley said: “First of all I want to commend the victim in this case for her bravery.

“Reporting anything to the police can often feel quite intimidating but to report sexual abuse and then support the subsequent investigation takes an incredible amount of courage.

“Although nothing can take away what happened to her at Ford’s hands, I hope she feels some sense of justice as a result of his conviction.

“If you have been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or non-recent, please come forward by calling 101 or via the online reporting tool at www.northants.police.uk. We will believe you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have been a victim of rape or sexual abuse, but are not yet ready to speak to the police, please visit www.nhft.nhs.uk/serenity or call Serenity on 01604 601713.

Serenity provides free, confidential 24/7 support.

You can also visit www.voicenorthants.org or call Voice on 0300 3031965.

Voice is a support service for anyone living in Northamptonshire, regardless of when, where or how crime happened to you.

Services are free, confidential and you don’t have to have reported anything to the police.