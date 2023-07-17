News you can trust since 1897
Girl, 15, assaulted at Kettering fair in altercation with 'women with false eyelashes'

The girl allegedly had her hair pulled and was punched – police have launched an appeal for witnesses
By Sam Wildman
Published 17th Jul 2023, 13:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 13:32 BST

A 15-year-old girl was assaulted at a Kettering fair in an altercation with two women who had false eyelashes, police said.

The victim was allegedly punched and had her hair pulled in Northampton Road on the final night of the town’s feast fair (Saturday, July 8).

Between 8.15pm and 8.35pm an altercation occurred between the girl and two women who were running one of the food trailers.

A previous Kettering funfair
A previous Kettering funfair
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “During the incident, the girl was allegedly punched and had her hair pulled.

“The suspects are described as two blonde women, one older than the other, with false eyelashes.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 23000422855 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”