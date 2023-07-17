Girl, 15, assaulted at Kettering fair in altercation with 'women with false eyelashes'

A 15-year-old girl was assaulted at a Kettering fair in an altercation with two women who had false eyelashes, police said.

The victim was allegedly punched and had her hair pulled in Northampton Road on the final night of the town’s feast fair (Saturday, July 8).

Between 8.15pm and 8.35pm an altercation occurred between the girl and two women who were running one of the food trailers.

A previous Kettering funfair

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “During the incident, the girl was allegedly punched and had her hair pulled.

“The suspects are described as two blonde women, one older than the other, with false eyelashes.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

