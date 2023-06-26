News you can trust since 1897
Dodgems, waltzer, arcade and more as Kettering funfair returns this week

It’s going to be a fun week – here’s everything you need to know
By Sam Wildman
Published 26th Jun 2023, 14:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 14:45 BST

Roll up, roll up – all the fun of the fair returns to Kettering later this week.

There will be thrills aplenty when John Thurston and Son’s popular feast fair starts at the Northampton Road recreation ground on Friday (June 30).

Running to Saturday, July 8, organisers say there’s something for all the family with rides for adults and children, an arcade and stalls.

A previous Kettering funfairA previous Kettering funfair
A previous Kettering funfair
    Rides on offer at this year’s feast fair include the dodgems, waltzer, high flyer, superstar, twister, Miami and orbiter.

    There’s also the rotor, jumping frogs, runaway train, terminator, Big Ben slide, ghost train and three funhouses.

    The fair is open from 6pm to 10pm on weekdays and from 2pm to 10pm on Saturday and Sunday.

    Entry is £1 per person and Thursday, July 6, is ‘cheap night’ with all rides priced at £1.50.

