Dodgems, waltzer, arcade and more as Kettering funfair returns this week

Roll up, roll up – all the fun of the fair returns to Kettering later this week.

There will be thrills aplenty when John Thurston and Son’s popular feast fair starts at the Northampton Road recreation ground on Friday (June 30).

Running to Saturday, July 8, organisers say there’s something for all the family with rides for adults and children, an arcade and stalls.

A previous Kettering funfair

Rides on offer at this year’s feast fair include the dodgems, waltzer, high flyer, superstar, twister, Miami and orbiter.

There’s also the rotor, jumping frogs, runaway train, terminator, Big Ben slide, ghost train and three funhouses.

The fair is open from 6pm to 10pm on weekdays and from 2pm to 10pm on Saturday and Sunday.

