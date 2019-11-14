Fourth man arrested over Corby street 'slashing'
Another person has been arrested following an incident in Elizabeth Street at the weekend.
Police officers had already taken three men into custody following the brawl that saw two
Yesterday (Wednesday, November13) another person - a 41-year-old man - was arrested and later released on police bail.
Police are treating the attack as grievous bodily harm.
The incident followed an argument between two groups of men inside the Corby Candle that spilled out into the street. During the altercation three men were injured with a 'sharp weapon', leaving two with serious neck and face wounds.
They were taken to University Hospital Coventry but a police spokesman said their injuries aren’t life-threatening.
A third man suffered a cut to his wrist.
Four men have now been interviewed on suspicious of GBH with intent - they are aged 64, 58, 43 and 41. All have since been released on police bail.
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.