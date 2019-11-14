Fourth man arrested over Corby street 'slashing'

The incident happened in Elizabeth Street

Police officers had already taken three men into custody following the brawl that saw two

Yesterday (Wednesday, November13) another person - a 41-year-old man - was arrested and later released on police bail.

Police are treating the attack as grievous bodily harm.

The incident followed an argument between two groups of men inside the Corby Candle that spilled out into the street. During the altercation three men were injured with a 'sharp weapon', leaving two with serious neck and face wounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were taken to University Hospital Coventry but a police spokesman said their injuries aren’t life-threatening.

A third man suffered a cut to his wrist.

Four men have now been interviewed on suspicious of GBH with intent - they are aged 64, 58, 43 and 41. All have since been released on police bail.