Third arrest after Corby slashing

A 43-year-old man was arrested this morning (Wednesday) on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody.

The arrest comes after an incident in Elizabeth Street between 8pm and 9.15pm on Saturday (November 9).

An argument between two groups of men inside the Corby Candle spilled out into the street and during the altercation three men were injured with a 'sharp weapon', leaving two with large lacerations to their neck and face.

The man is in police custody.

They were taken to University Hospital Coventry but a police spokesman said their injuries aren’t life-threatening.

A third man suffered a cut to his wrist.

Police previously arrested two men on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

A 64-year-old man has since been released on police bail and a 58-year-old man has now also been released on police bail.