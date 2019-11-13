Third arrest after Corby slashing
Police investigating an incident where two men were left with large lacerations after being slashed in Corby have made a third arrest.
A 43-year-old man was arrested this morning (Wednesday) on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody.
The arrest comes after an incident in Elizabeth Street between 8pm and 9.15pm on Saturday (November 9).
An argument between two groups of men inside the Corby Candle spilled out into the street and during the altercation three men were injured with a 'sharp weapon', leaving two with large lacerations to their neck and face.
They were taken to University Hospital Coventry but a police spokesman said their injuries aren’t life-threatening.
A third man suffered a cut to his wrist.
Police previously arrested two men on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
A 64-year-old man has since been released on police bail and a 58-year-old man has now also been released on police bail.
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.