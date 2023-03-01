Faces of 23 thugs, perverts and crooks from Northampton, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden jailed during February 2023

3 . Anthony Lockhart

Police found sex toys in the home of the 60-year-old who set up a meeting with an 11-year-old girl for sex. Lockhart, previously of Daventry, was in online contact with a woman in September 2021 who he believed to be the girl’s mum — but both her and her daughter were undercover officers. Lockhart was arrested when he arrived for the meet in Daventry — although he told officers he went along with the conversation to gather evidence and later report it to police. He was sentenced to one year after also pleading guilty to possessing extreme pornography.

Photo: Northamptonshire Police