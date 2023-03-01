Faces of 23 thugs, perverts and crooks from Northampton, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden jailed during February 2023

Murderer, child sex offenders, two teens who stole a man’s van at gunpoint and a dealer who used runaway kids as drugs runners
These are faces of 23 of the most notorious offenders whose crimes across Northamptonshire saw them jailed during February 2023. They include a murderer, a Northampton university student who assaulted a woman close to Weston Favell Police Station, and a 19-year-old drug dealer who used kids to distribute drugs on the streets of Rushden…
1. Stanley Ball and Nabeel Naimul Islam
The two teenagers threatened and stole a man’s company van at gunpoint after he popped out for a smoke in Northampton in July last year.
Ball, 17, banged on the vehicle’s window with an air pistol and told the victim: “Get out or I will kill you.” Police later found the van and tracked Ball to his address in St Michael’s Avenue — where they.found 18-year-old Nabeel Islam hiding in the cellar along with the firearm.
Ball was given 34 months and Islam, also of St Michael’s Avenue, 64 months detention. A third male involved in the robbery has not been identified.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police
2. Lukasz Stachura
The Wellingborough boxer will spend at least 23 years in prison for murdering a man and hiding his body in a ditch. Stachura, 41, joked that he had killed Kamil Leszczynski when friends questioned why they hadn’t heard from the 33-year-old — but he had already killed him in June 2021 and dumped his body close to a farm track between Carlton in and Turvey in Bedfordshire.
The court heard Mr Leszczynski's body was found four days after he was killed with bruising consistent with being repeatedly punched and kicked.
Photo: Bedfordshire Police
3. Anthony Lockhart
Police found sex toys in the home of the 60-year-old who set up a meeting with an 11-year-old girl for sex. Lockhart, previously of Daventry, was in online contact with a woman in September 2021 who he believed to be the girl’s mum — but both her and her daughter were undercover officers. Lockhart was arrested when he arrived for the meet in Daventry — although he told officers he went along with the conversation to gather evidence and later report it to police. He was sentenced to one year after also pleading guilty to possessing extreme pornography.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police
4. Aramis Sullivan
The 19-year-old was sentenced to more than five years after admitting targeting five victims in four days to get drug money through kidnap, blackmail and robbery in August 2021.
Sullivan blackmailed £500 from relatives of one victim he met in McDonald’s after keeping them captive for six hours and warning: “ I’ve got your address, I know what you look like and I know where you live so — if you don’t get this money, something is going to happen to your family.”
Photo: Northamptonshire Police