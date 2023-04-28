3 . Meshach Clement-Graham

The 27-year-old, of Gladstone Road, Northampton was labelled “controlling” and “abusive” after he admitted stalking and assault, bombarding a former partner with 80 calls in a single night before turning up at her house with scissors and threatening to harm himself if she did not let him in. Emma Fielding, prosecuting, described how Clement-Graham drove off with the victim’s foot trapped in a door when she tried to escape. He was sentenced to two years, eight months after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalking and two counts of breaching a non-molestation order. Photo: Northamptonshire Police