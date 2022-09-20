E-fit released after Corby robber threatens to use knife on teenagers
Police investigating a robbery which saw a man threaten to use a knife on two teenagers have released an e-fit.
The terrifying incident took place between 12.30pm and 2pm on Friday, July 15, in the wooded area between Jubilee Avenue and Westcott Way in Corby.
An investigation has been ongoing ever since and now detectives have released the e-fit of a ginger-bearded man they want to speak to.
During the incident two female friends, aged 17 and 18, were approached as they sat on a bench in the woods. Although no knife was seen, the robber threatened to use one unless they handed over their phones, which they did.
A police spokesman said: “The offender was a white man and in his 20s, 5ft 6in and of a slightly large build.
"He had a ginger beard, freckles, and a black mark below his right eye. He was wearing a full black tracksuit with some red on it and matching black and red baseball cap and black shoes.
“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may recognise the man in the e-fit. Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”