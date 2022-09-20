E-fit released after Corby robber threatens to use knife on teenagers

Police investigating a robbery which saw a man threaten to use a knife on two teenagers have released an e-fit.

The terrifying incident took place between 12.30pm and 2pm on Friday, July 15, in the wooded area between Jubilee Avenue and Westcott Way in Corby.

An investigation has been ongoing ever since and now detectives have released the e-fit of a ginger-bearded man they want to speak to.

Police have released this e-fit

During the incident two female friends, aged 17 and 18, were approached as they sat on a bench in the woods. Although no knife was seen, the robber threatened to use one unless they handed over their phones, which they did.

A police spokesman said: “The offender was a white man and in his 20s, 5ft 6in and of a slightly large build.

"He had a ginger beard, freckles, and a black mark below his right eye. He was wearing a full black tracksuit with some red on it and matching black and red baseball cap and black shoes.