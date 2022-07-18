Corby robber threatens to use knife on teenage victims in woods

A Corby woodland robber threatened to use a knife on two teenage friends unless they handed over their mobile phones.

Detectives have launched an investigation after the terrifying incident on Friday afternoon (July 15).

The female victims, aged 17 and 18, were sat on a bench in the woods between Jubilee Avenue and Westcott Way when they were approached by a man between 12.30pm and 2pm.

Where the robbery took place.

Police said that, although no knife was seen, he threatened to use one unless they handed over their phones, which they did. The attacker then walked off towards the Kingswood area.

A police spokesman said: “The offender was a white man and about 20-years-old, 5ft 6in and of a slightly large build.

"He had a ginger beard, freckles, and a black mark below his right eye. He was wearing a full black tracksuit with some red on it and matching black and red baseball cap and black shoes.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen this man either in and around the woods, walking towards the Kingswood area, or approached by him in a similar manner.

“Anyone who travelled along Jubilee Avenue or Westcott Way between the stated times is also asked to check dash-cam footage to see if they’ve captured the incident or the offender fleeing the scene.