Floral tributes to Dylan left at the scene

Another teen has been charged with the murder of a Wellingborough boy.

The 16-year-old boy from Wellingborough, who cannot be named because of his age, has been charged with the murder of Dylan Holliday and the attempted murder of a second boy who was injured during the incident on the Queensway estate on Thursday, August 5.

He will appear before magistrates in Northampton this morning (Friday, August 13).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another 16-year-old is also charged with the same offences and appeared before magistrates earlier this week.

A trial is due to take place in January.