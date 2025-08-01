Drug-dealing teen from Corby with appalling criminal record sentenced for serious attack in Rockingham Road

A young man from Corby who has racked up an unparalleled record of violent offending is finally behind bars after he launched another vicious attack on a boy in the town.

Despite being in trouble with the law since he was an adolescent, Logan McBride has managed to avoid ever being imprisoned.

But the 19-year-old of Everest Lane was back in court this week to be sentenced for Class-A drug dealing charges as well as grievous bodily harm.

He was given his first custodial sentence after the court heard details of the jaw-dropping series of previous incidents he has been accused of being involved in.

McBride was at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday (July 29) after admitting being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin from his flat in Corby town centre during August 2024. He was also there to be sentenced for GBH following a violent incident in the town on October 30 last year, connected to McBride’s drug dealing.

During that attack, the victim reported being punched and kicked by two men, including McBride, and knocked to the ground in Rockingham Road.

He said he had been held down while they continued to punch and kick him to the head and face. He told officers he saw two knives and said the men attempted to stab him in his legs, but were unsuccessful.

McBride was later charged with GBH and possession of a knife and had been due to stand trial in May, but pleaded guilty ahead of the start of the trial.

The court was told of his shocking record and he was ordered to serve six years and six months in a young offenders’ institution. He will serve four years and 11 months before he is eligible for release. He was given an indefinite restraining order banning him from contacting his victim and had to forfeit £440 in cash and mobile phones connected to his dealing.

Court records show that back in 2021, when he was just 15, McBride was in the youth court for an assault and criminal damage.

Then in 2023 he was caught in possession of cannabis in Studfall Avenue, and officers found more cannabis, a zombie knife and flick knife in his flat a week later. He was given a 12 month referral order but failed to comply with it so he was later re-sentenced, and given a three month curfew confining him to his flat overnight.

Later that year he was one of two youths charged with conspiring to supply cocaine as part of a large group of drug dealers headed-up by Alexi Da’Costa and Tyrone James. At that time, he could not be named publicly by this newspaper because of his age. The charges against him and the other teen were eventually discontinued. The pair laughed with each other in the dock in one of their court appearances attended by our reporters.

In April 2024 he was accused of being with teen Max Boulton when a boy was stabbed on the Lodge Park estate. Again, the charges against him were later dropped.

Undeterred by his multiple brushes with the law, in August 2024 police obtained a domestic violence protection order against McBride to protect a woman he was accused of molesting.

McBride was then charged with drug dealing in October 2024, and at his first court appearance he admitted being in breach of his bail conditions. Then he was further charged with GBH and knife possession. At that point he was remanded in custody to prevent further offending. He will remain behind bars for at least the next four and a half years.