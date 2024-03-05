Driver who caused death of colleague in A14 crash near Kettering jailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who caused his colleague’s death in a crash on the A14 near Kettering has been put behind bars.

Christopher Hicks was driving his work van with Jacob Crawshaw in the passenger seat when he smashed into a slower-moving lorry between junctions 11 and 10 westbound after failing to react to it.

He had been driving over the speed limit that applied to his van and the manner of his driving had prompted Jacob to message a friend about it.

Crash victim Jacob Crawshaw was 19

The crash caused catastrophic damage to the passenger side of the van killing 19-year-old Jacob, from St Neots, instantly at about 4.50am on October 17, 2021.

Hicks, of Andrew Road in Eynesbury, had denied a charge of causing death by dangerous driving and went on to admit the lesser charge of causing death by careless driving.

Last week at Northampton Crown Court the 44-year-old was jailed for 30 weeks and banned from driving for 30 years and 15 weeks.

During the sentencing hearing, Jacob’s father James read a moving victim personal statement in which he described the devastating impact of the loss of his ‘amazing’ son on his family and friends.

He said: “On that Sunday morning police officers arrived to tell that us Jacob had been killed at the scene of a road traffic collision. I fell to my knees as my world crumbled before me in disbelief and immense pain. Our lives were turned upside down in an instant and nothing prepared us for the heartache, anguish, grief, disbelief, anger, distress and trauma we felt.

“Our perfect family of five has been torn apart by the loss of our amazing Jakey…we are cruelly taunted by anniversaries, Christmases, New Years, Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, family and friends’ birthdays. The knowledge of his absence…cuts deep like a gaping wound.”

After Jacob’s death his parents had released a tribute to their boy, saying his world had revolved around his family and friends as well as his love of sport, in particular football.

Luton Town fans also held a minute-long applause in memory of their fellow fan.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Janette Maitland, of the serious collision investigation unit, said: “Jacob Crawshaw was a much-loved young man with a bright future ahead of him, but that future was snatched away by the failure of Christopher Hicks to drive safely and responsibly.

“That October morning he was driving over the speed limit that applied to his work van, and the concerning manner of his driving before the collision prompted Jacob to message a friend about it.

“Just 10 minutes later, Hicks failed to see the lorry he was approaching, take any safe avoiding action or even to brake before he hit it, and Jacob paid for this with his life.

