Detectives make arrest after Corby stabbing

Detectives investigating the stabbing of a teenage boy on a Corby estate have made an arrest.

A 17-year-old boy - who we are not naming - was stabbed in Ripley Walk on the Kingswood estate at about 2.10pm on Friday (September 17).

Armed police officers immediately flooded the area and were seen with police dogs at the rear of a home just a few metres away in Epsom Walk.

The boy was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries but is now recovering.

Police have since confirmed that they have arrested a 20-year-old Corby man on suspicion of wounding with intent in connection with the incident.

He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

After the incident one local mum who only wished to be identified by her first name, Estelle, said: “I fear for my children living here.

"They shouldn’t have to come home from school to find blood on the floor and the police on the doorstep."