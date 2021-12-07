Detectives investigating a burglary in a quiet Northampton side street are appealing for anyone who may have seen anybody acting suspiciously in the area to get in touch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers say a house in Bembridge Drive, in the Queen's Park neighbourhood, was broken into sometime between 2pm and 10.30pm on November 30. A number of items were stolen.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "If there are any witnesses or anyone who think they may have seen anything suspicious in the area of Bembridge Drive between these times, please call us on 101 using incident number 21000698791."