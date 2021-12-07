Detectives hunt clues after burglars strike in quiet Northampton side street
Officers say a number of items were stolen during Queen's Park break-in
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 12:49 pm
Detectives investigating a burglary in a quiet Northampton side street are appealing for anyone who may have seen anybody acting suspiciously in the area to get in touch.
Officers say a house in Bembridge Drive, in the Queen's Park neighbourhood, was broken into sometime between 2pm and 10.30pm on November 30. A number of items were stolen.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "If there are any witnesses or anyone who think they may have seen anything suspicious in the area of Bembridge Drive between these times, please call us on 101 using incident number 21000698791."