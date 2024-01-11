Dawn breaks on scene of 'murder' as stunned locals continue life on busy shopping parade
Locals living around a major crime scene in Corby woke up to the news this morning that there had been an alleged murder in their friendly community.
Occupation Road was busy with people popping into the High Street Bakery and the Co-op for their morning papers while a police guard sat at a small gate leading to an alleyway.
Many people did not know that a woman in her 50s had died although they had seen the emergency services in the street yesterday.
One man said: “I come down here every day. I saw and ambulance and a police car here at about 8.45am but I didn’t really think anything of it.”
Another local said he knew that a man lived in the privately rented flat above the High Street Bakery but didn’t know his identity.
An alleyway remained closed off with police tape and the blinds on the flat above were closed.
A passer-by said: “It’s a nice place to live. It’s the first time I’ve seen a police car in Occupation Road in years.
"I only heard what had happened when I read about it this morning.”
The street, next to the entrance to Our Lady of Walsingham School, is in the oldest part of Corby New Town and the small shopping parade features a bakery, restaurants, a Co-op and Cafe Luna which remained closed this morning.
A police presence will be on the scene all day today.
The woman’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers with a forensic post-mortem examination due to take place at Leicester Royal Infirmary this morning (January 12).
Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a woman has sadly lost her life and our thoughts are with her family at this time.”