Police are still in Occupation Road this morning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Locals living around a major crime scene in Corby woke up to the news this morning that there had been an alleged murder in their friendly community.

Occupation Road was busy with people popping into the High Street Bakery and the Co-op for their morning papers while a police guard sat at a small gate leading to an alleyway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many people did not know that a woman in her 50s had died although they had seen the emergency services in the street yesterday.

The scene in Occupation Road, Corby, Image: Alison Bagley Photography

One man said: “I come down here every day. I saw and ambulance and a police car here at about 8.45am but I didn’t really think anything of it.”

Another local said he knew that a man lived in the privately rented flat above the High Street Bakery but didn’t know his identity.

An alleyway remained closed off with police tape and the blinds on the flat above were closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A passer-by said: “It’s a nice place to live. It’s the first time I’ve seen a police car in Occupation Road in years.

Locals woke up to the sad news this morning. Alison Bagley Photography

"I only heard what had happened when I read about it this morning.”

The street, next to the entrance to Our Lady of Walsingham School, is in the oldest part of Corby New Town and the small shopping parade features a bakery, restaurants, a Co-op and Cafe Luna which remained closed this morning.

A police presence will be on the scene all day today.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers with a forensic post-mortem examination due to take place at Leicester Royal Infirmary this morning (January 12).