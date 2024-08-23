Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Corby man has been jailed again for shocking assaults on his second and third female victims.

Branden Lee Kearney was last jailed in 2020 for a brutal attack against Amanda Bruce, who bravely told her story to this newspaper.

He was eventually released from prison, but has now been jailed again for four years after attacking two more girlfriends.

The senior investigating officer in the case said Kearney was ‘one of the nastiest offenders I have dealt with’.

Branden Lee Kearney is behind bars once again for two more assaults on women. Image: Northants Police / National World

The 27-year-old was reported to Northamptonshire Police on August 10, 2023, by a woman who told officers he had been abusing her for the past year.

She disclosed multiple incidents including physical assaults which caused broken bones, controlling behaviour, and damaging her possessions, breaking her mobile phone at least seven times.

The Force’s Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit began an investigation, with Kearney circulated for arrest and a wanted appeal issued.

With the search for Kearney underway, on August 27 the Force then received a dropped 999 call with screaming heard in the background, which was traced to an address in Corby.

When response officers arrived, they found a second woman in a highly distressed state following an assault by Kearney who had attacked her after becoming jealous, hitting her, and threatening to kill her before running off when he heard the police sirens.

Investigations into both reports continued and when Kearney was arrested on December 28, he was charged with a total of 14 offences against the two women, including grievous bodily harm, intentional strangulation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalking involving fear of violence, threats to kill, breach of a non-molestation order and criminal damage.

He denied the offences and the case went to trial at Northampton Crown Court on Monday (August 19), only for Kearney to agree to admit to four counts against him, which the prosecution accepted. He did the same in his previous trial in 2020.

Kearney entered guilty pleas to two counts of grievous bodily harm against the first woman, and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the second.

He was sentenced on Tuesday (August 20) to a total of four years’ imprisonment. He was also given 10-year restraining orders preventing him from contacting the victims in any way.

Speaking afterwards, investigating officer Detective Constable Stacey Hill, of DAIU North, said: “Branden Kearney is one of the nastiest offenders I have dealt with.

"He put these two women through hell both mentally and physically, moving almost seamlessly from one relationship to the other with barely a month between them.

“When he met the first woman, he gave her a false name to hide who he really was, so she wouldn’t see the reports of his previous convictions for domestic-related offending.

“By the time she found out his real name it was too late as he had already begun to abuse her too, including breaking her wrist twice and her jaw. He caused her such fear that it took almost a year for her to reveal his abhorrent behaviour and terrifying assaults.

“Even after we caught up with him, Kearney denied what he had done, making both victims attend court for trial. That both were willing to do so demonstrates their bravery, and I am so proud of them for the strength and courage they have shown in standing up to such a bully. I hope they can take comfort from seeing him rightly jailed for what he put them through.

“Northamptonshire Police takes all forms of domestic abuse very seriously and know how difficult it can be to leave an abusive relationship. What is happening to you is not your fault, and when you are ready to talk, we are here to listen and support you.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this report, find advice and support – including how to make a report – here.

Report non-emergency crime and information via 101 or online. In an emergency, always call 999.

Find out more about making an application under Clare’s Law here.