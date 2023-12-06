Corby man Branden Kearney wanted by police after allegations of assault and domestic offences
Call police if you know where he is
A Corby man is wanted by police who are investigating allegations of assault and other domestic-related offences.
Branden Lee Kearney, 26, is wanted after several incidents which took place in the town this year.
Anyone who has seen him or who knows of his whereabouts should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
A police spokesman said: “Please quote incident number 23000725730 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”