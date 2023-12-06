Call police if you know where he is

A Corby man is wanted by police who are investigating allegations of assault and other domestic-related offences.

Branden Lee Kearney, 26, is wanted after several incidents which took place in the town this year.

Anyone who has seen him or who knows of his whereabouts should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.