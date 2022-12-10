A prolific Corby thief has been locked up and banned from a town petrol station after stealing 18 times in under three months.

Eleanor Patricia Hunter targeted BP Fourways in Cottingham Road, taking numerous items worth hundreds of pounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having stolen six times in September, she appeared in the dock on October 1 to plead guilty to charges of theft.

Hunter has been banned from BP Fourways

Magistrates in Northampton granted her conditional bail – warning her she wasn’t allowed to enter Cottingham Road – ahead of her sentencing later that month.

But the following day the 34-year-old returned to the petrol station to steal again – committing a total of 12 further thefts between then and December 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Hunter, of no fixed address, was brought before the court she admitted more theft charges and failing to surrender.

Magistrates jailed her for 24 weeks and made a restraining order, banning her from entering BP Fourways until December 4, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad