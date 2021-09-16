Corby theft victim's delight as kind-hearted neighbour gifts her a bike

Police are investigating the bike theft earlier this week

A Corby woman who had her bike stolen was left in tears of joy after a kind-hearted neighbour surprised her with another one.

Earlier this week the Northants Telegraph reported that a 57-year-old woman’s bike, her ‘pride and joy’, was stolen from outside Corby Swimming Pool on Monday morning (September 13).

The woman, who did not want to be named, was left extremely upset and angry after falling victim to the theft.

The stolen bike is still missing

But the generosity of people in Corby shone through when her Shire Road neighbour knocked on her door yesterday morning (September 15) with a treat - a pre-loved bike, free of charge.

The theft victim said: “I am absolutely delighted.

"I was crying and gave him a massive hug.

"It’s the nicest thing I have ever been given for free.

"It has made my day.”

She added that the kind-hearted neighbour told her it was her turn to have a treat because she has been making cases for locals to cheer them up in lockdown.

The stolen bike, described as a Muddyfox purple and white bike with a distinctive ‘black bell with a floral design on it’, is still missing.