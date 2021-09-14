Corby woman's anger as 'pride and joy' bike stolen in town centre

The stolen bike.

A 57-year-old woman had her new bike which was her ‘pride and joy’ stolen from outside the town's swimming pool yesterday morning (Monday).

This incident happened between 10.45am and 12.15pm, when the thief removed the locked bike from outside the swimming pool in George Street and rode off with it.

The victim, who did not want to be named, said: “These criminals think they can just get away with stealing people’s belongings.

"This is happening in Corby town in broad daylight.

“This was my new bike, my pride and joy.

"It was brand spanking new. I hadn’t ridden a bike in almost 30 years and yesterday, I got mine stolen.

"I’m extremely upset and angry.”

The bike has been described as a Muddyfox purple and white bike, with a distinctive ‘black bell with a floral design on it’.