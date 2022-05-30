Corby off-road bike rider's injuries 'not life-threatening' after serious crash

An off-road bike rider’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening after a horror smash in Corby on Friday night (May 27), police have said.

Emergency services were called to Studfall Avenue at about 10.40pm after the incident involving a red Honda Geico dirt bike and a blue Peugeot 5800 SUV.

The bike rider – a 23-year-old man – was later arrested on suspicion of driving dangerously in connection with the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The damage caused to the SUV and the off-road bike in Corby's Studfall Avenue

He had been taken to University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire with serious injuries which included broken bones.

This morning (Monday) a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Operation Pacify officers in Corby have have been targeting off-road bikers in recent weeks in attempt to tackle the issue that has increased in prevalence again in Corby. They have repeatedly warned of the dangers of riding off-road bikes in residential areas.

Earlier this month, the Northants Telegraph was invited along to see the team in action. You can read our report here.

On Saturday, the day after the crash, a police spokesman said: “Last night was a stark reminder as to the dangers of off-road bikes being ridden following the collision in Studfall Avenue.

"The photos show the level of impact. This is exactly why Op Pacify is required to be proactively working to stop the use of off-road bikes on Corby streets.”