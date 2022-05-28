Corby rider seriously injured in off-road bike smash in Studfall Avenue

The damage caused to the SUV and the off-road bike in Corby's Studfall Avenue last night

An off-road biker is in hospital following a serious collision in Corby last night (Friday, May 27).

Officers were called to Studfall Avenue at about 11pm after a Honda Geico dirt bike smashed into a blue Peugeot 5800 SUV.

The injured rider of the bike was taken to University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire with serious injuries. His condition is unknown.

Police arrested the motorcyclist on suspicion of dangerous driving.

A spokesman said: “Last night was a stark reminder as to the dangers of off-road bikes being ridden following the collision in Studfall Avenue.

"The photos show the level of impact. This is exactly why Op Pacify is required to be proactively working to stop the use of off-road bikes on Corby streets.”

Operation Pacify officers in Corby have have been targeting off-road bikers in recent weeks in attempt to tackle the issue that has increased in prevalence again in Corby. They have repeatedly warned of the dangers of riding off-road bikes in residential areas.

Police have been cracking-down on off-road vehicles being driven on Corby roads during the past few weeks

Earlier this month, the Northants Telegraph was invited along to see the team in action. You can read our report here.

Yesterday (Friday) they recovered a stolen car from the Kingswood estate and sent a notice of intended prosecution to the owner of a nuisance scooter.

Officers are currently interested in finding where two scooters are being stored that have been causing issues on the Kingswood estate, and in the town centre and West Glebe Park.