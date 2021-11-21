Corby man who used brick as weapon while child looked on given suspended prison sentence

Turner Road, Corby.

A Corby man who used a brick during a violent incident in Corby has been spared a prison sentence.

Ross McAllister, now of HMP Peterborough but formerly of Constable Road, Corby, appeared before magistrates on Tuesday (November 16) charged with a string of offences.

The 22-year-old had initially denied the incident that happened in Gainsborough Road on August 19 this year but was found guilty. He had been accused of assault using a brick as a weapon while a child witnessed what was going on. At the same he was then accused of damaging a Stagecoach Bus in nearby Turner Road, an offence that he admitted.

When taken into custody, he then damaged a police cell at Weekley Wood Justice Centre.

At the same court appearance, McAllister was also found guilty of assaulting a care worker on July 25 in Corby, and of possession of cannabis on the same date. He was also found to be in breach of a previous conditional discharge imposed by magistrates in 2020 for assaulting another woman and damaging a property belonging to a housing association.

McAllister was given an 18 week suspended prison sentence, and ordered to pay £50 in compensation and £160 in costs.