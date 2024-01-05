News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Corby man spared from prison after being caught with sick indecent images of children

He’s been put on the sex offender register
By Sam Wildman
Published 5th Jan 2024, 15:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Corby man who was caught with more than 1,000 child abuse images has been spared from prison.

Paul Doyle, of Buttercup Close, admitted five charges of possessing indecent images of children when he appeared before magistrates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Court records show he admitted possessing 1,213 category C images between 2009 and 2020, as well four category B images and two category A images between the same years. Category A images depict the most depraved abuse.

Most Popular
Northampton Crown CourtNorthampton Crown Court
Northampton Crown Court

The 46-year-old also admitted possessing 58 category C images and two category B images between 2017 and 2020.

Last month at Northampton Crown Court Doyle was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activities.

He will be on the sex offender register for seven years and subject to a five-year sexual harm prevention order, restricting his use of devices.

Doyle must also pay costs of £50 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.