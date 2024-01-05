Corby man spared from prison after being caught with sick indecent images of children

He’s been put on the sex offender register

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Corby man who was caught with more than 1,000 child abuse images has been spared from prison.

Paul Doyle, of Buttercup Close, admitted five charges of possessing indecent images of children when he appeared before magistrates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court records show he admitted possessing 1,213 category C images between 2009 and 2020, as well four category B images and two category A images between the same years. Category A images depict the most depraved abuse.

Northampton Crown Court

The 46-year-old also admitted possessing 58 category C images and two category B images between 2017 and 2020.

Last month at Northampton Crown Court Doyle was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activities.

He will be on the sex offender register for seven years and subject to a five-year sexual harm prevention order, restricting his use of devices.