Corby man spared from prison after being caught with sick indecent images of children
A Corby man who was caught with more than 1,000 child abuse images has been spared from prison.
Paul Doyle, of Buttercup Close, admitted five charges of possessing indecent images of children when he appeared before magistrates.
Court records show he admitted possessing 1,213 category C images between 2009 and 2020, as well four category B images and two category A images between the same years. Category A images depict the most depraved abuse.
The 46-year-old also admitted possessing 58 category C images and two category B images between 2017 and 2020.
Last month at Northampton Crown Court Doyle was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activities.
He will be on the sex offender register for seven years and subject to a five-year sexual harm prevention order, restricting his use of devices.
Doyle must also pay costs of £50 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.