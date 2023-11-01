Corby man pleads guilty to possessing vile indecent images of children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man from Corby was caught with more than 1,000 sick images of child abuse.

Paul Doyle will be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty to five charges of possessing indecent images of children.

Court records show he admitted possessing 1,213 category C images between 2009 and 2020, as well four category B images and two category A images between the same years. Category A images depict the most depraved abuse.

The 46-year-old, of Buttercup Close, also admitted possessing 58 category C images and two category B images between 2017 and 2020.

Magistrates in Northampton granted Doyle bail ahead of his sentencing, which is due to take place at Northampton Crown Court on November 29.