Nattesh Jeevarajah, from Corby, who has been given a suspended jail term for his part in a drug dealing operation

A Corby teen has admitted his part in a £19,000 drug dealing operation that saw him cuckooing a flat and being chased by police down a residential street before jumping into a car on false plates

Nattesh Jeevarajah was given a two-year suspended prison sentence for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, cocaine, heroin and cannabis as well as possession of a stun gun.

Aylesbury Crown Court heard that Jeevarajah, of Sutherland Road, Corby, was involved in the ‘Kev’ drug dealing line.

On 5 February last year, officers from the Aylesbury Stronghold Team arrested Jeevarajah after witnessing him attempting to get into a vehicle with false number plates parked in Honeycomb Way, which is in a smart neighbourhood on the edge of Buckingham.

The 19-year-old then attempted to run from officers but was quickly arrested after a short foot chase in the housing estate.

Jeevarajah was found to be in possession of 26 bags of cocaine, 30 bags of heroin, 148 wraps of crack cocaine, digital scales, two mobile phones, £115 in cash and a stun gun.

Officers then gained access to a flat on Honeycomb Way which was being cuckooed by Jeevarajah.

Another man, Matushan Vasanthan, 20, of Luton, was found hiding in a bedroom with 52 grams of crack cocaine, 120 wraps of crack cocaine and 10 wraps of heroin in his possession.

The total estimated amount of drugs seized was £19,300.

Vasanthan was sentenced to three years in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday (October 25)

He pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A, namely cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin.

Jeevarajah was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years after pleading guilty to all the charges against him.

Investigating officer PC Levi Fensom, of the Aylesbury Stronghold Team, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “This case relates into an investigation into a drugs line called the ‘Kev line’.