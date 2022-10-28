Bradley Muchikange leaves court a free man after his sentencing hearing

A Corby man who ‘plugged’ heroin and cocaine in his bum during a police raid has avoided jail after telling a court he was not a drug dealer.

Bradley Muchikange said that he had been holding on to the drugs for a pal after police burst into the Kettering home they were in.

The 22-year-old, who has since enrolled on a university course, was told by the judge that he was ‘very lucky’ to be not facing immediate custodial sentence.

Northampton Crown Court, where Muchikange appeared for sentence yesterday (Thursday, October 27), heard that he was just 19 at the time of the incident in May 2020.

Officers had arrived at the flat where two known drug dealers – and friends of Muchikange – were hanging out.

When they searched the defendant they found 24 wraps of cocaine and ten wraps of heroin ‘plugged’ between his buttocks.

Tests later showed there to be 0.68g of heroin and 1.42g of cocaine.

There were no drugs found on any other of the defendants. Muchikange, of Pennine Close, Little Stanion, and formerly of Central Road, Wembley, said he had been handed the drugs ‘to hold onto’ by one of the other men in the flat.

In mitigation, the court was told that it was a ‘stupid moment’ for the defendant and that there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation. He had recently enrolled on a construction management course at the Global Banking School and had stayed out of trouble since he was charged.

He lived with his family and has a stable home life.

Muchikange pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to supply. The court was told he had three previous convictions including one for racially-aggravated GBH in 2018, and two for public order offences in 2019 and 2020. He was subject to a community order and a conditional discharge at the time of the offence.

Deputy Senior District Judge Tanweer Ikram (Chief Magistrate) CBE said that he had specifically considered the guidance in the equal treatment bench book with regard to court outcomes for people from different backgrounds and said he ‘very much bore that in mind’ during his sentencing decision for Muchikange.

He also took into account the defendant’s young age and immaturity at the time of the offences.

He said: “One of the references I have says you’ve changed your friends. I have just about been persuaded I can suspend your sentence.

"You’re lucky you’ve not been sent down today. For anyone carrying that amount of drugs, the inference would be that they are a dealer, and dealers go to prison.

"Don’t blow it.”