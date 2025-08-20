Corby drug dealer, 34, who set himself on fire while torching a car jailed for arson and possession charges

A 34-year-old drug dealer who set himself on fire in the process of committing an arson has been jailed for four years.

On the evening of February 19 this year, Tony James used an accelerant to set a blue Mazda car on fire in Fotheringhay Road, Corby, causing £5,500 worth of damage.

In the process of doing so, he set himself on fire, causing substantial burns.

An investigation into the incident was launched, led by response officers, and after a number of enquiries James was identified as the suspect.

The team arrived at James’ caravan in Burghley Drive to arrest him and when they got inside, found just under £10,000 worth of cocaine as well as a quantity of cannabis.

James was subsequently charged with arson with intent to endanger life, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of Class B drugs.

After pleading guilty to the offences at Northampton Crown Court on June 26, James, of Burghley Drive, Corby, returned to the same court on Monday, August 18, where he was sentenced to a total of four years in prison.

The officer in charge of the case, PC Jarrod Staughton from Response North, said: “This was a complex investigation and I am pleased it has led to this lengthy custodial sentence.

“There was a variety of evidence we followed to identify Tony James as the offender of the arson including forensic evidence on a lighter found at the scene, as well as a review of CCTV footage in the area.

“When we went to arrest him for the arson offence, we then found all the drugs.

“I hope this result reassures our local communities and demonstrates the skills of their local response officers too.”

James was one of six men from Corby and Boston accused of being involved with a kidnap plot, but they were all found not guilty following a long-running trial at Northampton Crown Court earlier this year.