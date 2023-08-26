Corby cocaine and heroin supplier Nicky Burton jailed for three years
A Corby man has been sent to jail after admitting two charges connected with drug dealing.
Nicky Steven Burton, formerly of Lorne Close, Babbage Crescent and Romney Road, Corby, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty at Northampton Crown Court earlier this month.
The 37-year-old who has a string of previous convictions, was given the jail term for possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin. Both sentences will run concurrently.
The offences are said to have taken place in June this year at his home in Babbage Crescent.
Burton was also jailed for nearly six months at a separate hearing earlier this month when he was convicted of sending malicious communications. He has previously been sentenced for dangerous driving, burglary, driving without due care and attention, and aggravated vehicle-taking following a bungled ram raid in Corby eleven years ago.