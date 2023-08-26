Nicky Burton is behind bars. Image: Northamptonshire Police

A Corby man has been sent to jail after admitting two charges connected with drug dealing.

Nicky Steven Burton, formerly of Lorne Close, Babbage Crescent and Romney Road, Corby, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty at Northampton Crown Court earlier this month.

The 37-year-old who has a string of previous convictions, was given the jail term for possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin. Both sentences will run concurrently.

The offences are said to have taken place in June this year at his home in Babbage Crescent.