News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Corby cocaine and heroin supplier Nicky Burton jailed for three years

Burton was charged with two serious Class-A drug offences
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 26th Aug 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Nicky Burton is behind bars. Image: Northamptonshire PoliceNicky Burton is behind bars. Image: Northamptonshire Police
Nicky Burton is behind bars. Image: Northamptonshire Police

A Corby man has been sent to jail after admitting two charges connected with drug dealing.

Nicky Steven Burton, formerly of Lorne Close, Babbage Crescent and Romney Road, Corby, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty at Northampton Crown Court earlier this month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 37-year-old who has a string of previous convictions, was given the jail term for possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin. Both sentences will run concurrently.

The offences are said to have taken place in June this year at his home in Babbage Crescent.

Burton was also jailed for nearly six months at a separate hearing earlier this month when he was convicted of sending malicious communications. He has previously been sentenced for dangerous driving, burglary, driving without due care and attention, and aggravated vehicle-taking following a bungled ram raid in Corby eleven years ago.