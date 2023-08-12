Banned driver who sent malicious communications at the Corby Cube sent to jail

Nicky Burton, 37, is behind bars. Image: NationalWorld

A Corby man who sent malicious communications to staff at the Corby Cube has been jailed for nearly six months.

Nicky Burton, of Preseli Walk, Corby, has been imprisoned after pleading guilty to string of offences at the magistrates’ court.

The 37-year-old admitted one offence under the malicious communications act, in that he sent a false communication designed to cause anxiety or nuisance at the Corby Cube on April 13.

He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop for a police officer while driving a BMW 1 Series on Oakley Road in February, without insurance and while disqualified.

Magistrates sent Burton to prison for 25 weeks because of his disregard for the law. He will have to pay £139 in costs and fees.

Back in March, Burton was fined £600 and banned from driving for failing to stop for a police officer, driving without due care and attention and driving without a licence in Occupation Road and Studfall Avenue.

In 2012 he was involved in a bungled ram raid at All Vehicle Parts in The Grove, Corby. Burton, then, 26, along with Lee Mitchell and Darren Stephenson were part of a team which rammed a stolen Mazda through the gates the business. They then smashed through the front door and helped themselves to nearly £1,300 of kit. They then escaped, but just a mile away in Jubilee Avenue the car they were in hit a lamppost left the highway.

While Burton escaped with minor injuries, Mitchell and Stephenson had to be cut from the back seats of the car by attending fire crews. Stephenson was critically injured and was in intensive care in a hospital for two months. Police used CCTV footage to identify Burton getting out of the car. All three pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking and burglary and Burton was given a 50-week suspended prison sentence.

And in 2010, Burton was caught going through players’ belongings in the changing rooms of Banbury United during their friendly with Rushden and Diamonds. He pleaded guilty to burglary and was jailed.