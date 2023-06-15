News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Charity issues advice after reports of contaminated heroin circulating in Kettering

It comes after Northants Police seized a batch of drugs which contained a potentially lethal substance
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 15th Jun 2023, 10:31 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 10:31 BST

A charity which supports people with substance misuse has issued advice following reports of contaminated drugs circulating in Kettering.

Change Grow Live has released some guidance after Northants Police seized a suspected batch of contaminated heroin which is believed to have been circulating in the Kettering area and may be connected to overdoses, as reported by the Northants Telegraph yesterday.

Read More
Kettering woman arrested as police issue warning about potentially lethal batch ...
Police have issued a warning to drug usersPolice have issued a warning to drug users
Police have issued a warning to drug users
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charity’s services are available across Northamptonshire and they can offer support, advice, treatment and naloxone kits.

Anyone wanting help can call 0808 1698512.

In light of the suspected batch of contaminated drugs, Change Grow Live has suggested the following precautionary advice:

- The only way to avoid all the risks is to not take drugs which are not prescribed for you. However, if you do choose to take them, please bear in mind the following points for safer use

- Be extra cautious about the sources from which you get your drugs and about the drugs you are taking; maybe starting with just a quarter of a new supply, go low and slow

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Do not use alone; make sure that someone you trust is present and equipped with a couple of naloxone kits

- If using with others, it’s best if only one person uses the drug first and uses less as a test dose

- Watch others carefully for the signs of an overdose, eg loss of consciousness, shallow or absent breathing, ‘snoring’ or loud ‘rasping’, and/or blue lips or fingertips

- Be prepared to call immediately for an ambulance if someone overdoses and administer naloxone if available

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Make sure there is sufficient naloxone available. More doses of naloxone may be needed to recover from an opiate overdose especially if it contains Fentanyl

- Contact the service for any further advice, support or if you would like to be trained to administer Naloxone, this is available to anyone who needs it

For more details about Change Grow Live and its services, visit the website.

Anyone with any information, or concerns about drugs in their community, should call police officers on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.