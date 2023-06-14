Kettering woman arrested as police issue warning about potentially lethal batch of drugs

Police have issued an urgent warning after seizing a batch of drugs in Kettering with contained a potentially lethal substance.

The drugs recovered by officers yesterday had a high concentration of fentanyl – which is extremely hazardous and has been directly linked to drug overdose deaths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs in connection with the discovery.

Police have issued a warning to drug users

The 48-year-old, who is from Kettering, remains in custody this morning, police said.

Detective Inspector Becky Simmons said: “Protecting people from harm is the most important responsibility that a police officer has and that means doing everything we can to warn people about a potential threat to their lives.

“Whilst we would never advocate anyone taking drugs, the fact is that there are people in this county with drug addictions, and we want to warn them about a potentially lethal substance that may be in the drugs they are taking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While taking drugs always comes with danger and we absolutely do not condone their use, it is imperative for us to warn drug users about this potential threat to their lives.

“If you are a drug user, please be mindful of buying heroin in Kettering and Wellingborough, or indeed across the rest of the county, as this particular batch we have seized could cause an overdose and have fatal consequences.”