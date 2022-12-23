Cannabis farm 'leftovers' dumped in country lane between Kettering and Corby

The remains of a cannabis factory have been flytipped in a beauty spot between Corby and Kettering.

It’s not the first time that the verges and fields on country lanes around Little Oakley and Newton have been used by flytippers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The issue has been a major problem for locals living on the backroads to Geddington for several years.

One of the piles of flytipped cannabis farm waste between Corby and Kettering

The latest pile of waste features fertiliser, boxes, plant stems, fans and other items that are from a cannabis farm.

It was spotted by Cllr Simon Rielly (Lab, Oakley) who has now informed police and NNC officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The issue is really bad on all the back roads around there. I couldn’t believe it when I saw what had been dumped. It’s clearly the after-effects of a cannabis farm.

“There’s a really huge amount of rubbish all dumped in the past 24 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flytipping has been a repeated problem in the area

"I’ve spoken to the person who manages some of the land and he’s sick and tired of having to clean it up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s an ongoing issue and these people are visiting the area frequently.”

Police in North Northamptonshire have been battling a rising tide of cannabis growing in the area for several years. Less than a month ago, a cannabis factory was uncovered in Stanier Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But few high-level prosecutions are ever successful as it is often difficult to trace the true identity of those who are running the operation.