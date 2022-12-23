Cannabis farm 'leftovers' dumped in country lane between Kettering and Corby
Flytipping has been an ongoing issue for local landowners
The remains of a cannabis factory have been flytipped in a beauty spot between Corby and Kettering.
It’s not the first time that the verges and fields on country lanes around Little Oakley and Newton have been used by flytippers.
The issue has been a major problem for locals living on the backroads to Geddington for several years.
The latest pile of waste features fertiliser, boxes, plant stems, fans and other items that are from a cannabis farm.
It was spotted by Cllr Simon Rielly (Lab, Oakley) who has now informed police and NNC officers.
He said: “The issue is really bad on all the back roads around there. I couldn’t believe it when I saw what had been dumped. It’s clearly the after-effects of a cannabis farm.
“There’s a really huge amount of rubbish all dumped in the past 24 hours.
"I’ve spoken to the person who manages some of the land and he’s sick and tired of having to clean it up.
"It’s an ongoing issue and these people are visiting the area frequently.”
Police in North Northamptonshire have been battling a rising tide of cannabis growing in the area for several years. Less than a month ago, a cannabis factory was uncovered in Stanier Road.
But few high-level prosecutions are ever successful as it is often difficult to trace the true identity of those who are running the operation.
NNC and Northamptonshire Police have been contacted for comment.