The smart house in Stanier Road, Corby, where the cannbis factory was uncovered

A cannabis farm was dismantled by Corby police yesterday (Wednesday, November 23).

The factory had been operating in a four-bedroom home in Stanier Road, which is in a quiet housing estate in the Lloyds area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The well-kept £235,000 detached property borders one of Corby’s busiest thoroughfares – Rockingham Road.

Acting on a warrant, police raided the home at 9.30am then spent yesterday taking apart the factory and this morning only some empty growth hormone canisters remained outside the house, as well as a blue BMW parked on the driveway.

Officers found 139 plants spread across four rooms inside the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stickers advertising the presence of a CCTV system were placed all over the windows of the property, which was last sold in 2018 and was believed the have been rented out.

- Sevedin Cara, aged 32, of no fixed abode, has been charged with producing cannabis in connection with the find.

Advertisement Hide Ad