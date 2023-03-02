News you can trust since 1897
Boy, 16, arrested following Kettering incident attended by armed police

He has been released on bail

By Stephanie Weaver
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 4:01pm

A 16-year-old boy was arrested following an incident in Kettering.

Police, including armed officers, were called to an address in London Road shortly before 12.30pm yesterday, as reported by the Northants Telegraph.

A police spokesman has today said: “A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of a GBH assault on a 23-year-old woman and an attempted GBH assault on a 45-year-old man following an incident at a residential address in London Road, Kettering on Wednesday, March 1.

"He has been released on police bail pending further investigation.”