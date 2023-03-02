Boy, 16, arrested following Kettering incident attended by armed police

A 16-year-old boy was arrested following an incident in Kettering.

Police, including armed officers, were called to an address in London Road shortly before 12.30pm yesterday, as reported by the Northants Telegraph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman has today said: “A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of a GBH assault on a 23-year-old woman and an attempted GBH assault on a 45-year-old man following an incident at a residential address in London Road, Kettering on Wednesday, March 1.

File picture