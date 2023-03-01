Armed police officers called to Kettering address
They were called just before 12.30pm today (Wednesday)
By Stephanie Weaver
13 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 3:23pm
Armed police officers were called to an address in Kettering today.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing four armed officers in the garden of a property in London Road in the town just before 12.30pm.
A spokesman for Northants Police told this newspaper that they received a call following reports of an assault and confirmed that armed officers had attended.
The spokesman added that a 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident.