Boy, 15, charged over Desborough stabbing

The victim suffered serious injuries

By Sam Wildman
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:09 GMT- 1 min read

A 15-year-old boy is due to appear before a youth court tomorrow after being charged in connection with a stabbing in Desborough.

The teenager – who cannot be named because of his age – is accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has been charged over an incident in Regent Street last year where a 16-year-old was stabbed.

Detectives cordoned off the street
The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.