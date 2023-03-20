Boy, 15, charged over Desborough stabbing
The victim suffered serious injuries
By Sam Wildman
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:09 GMT- 1 min read
A 15-year-old boy is due to appear before a youth court tomorrow after being charged in connection with a stabbing in Desborough.
The teenager – who cannot be named because of his age – is accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
He has been charged over an incident in Regent Street last year where a 16-year-old was stabbed.
The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.