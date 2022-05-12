Boy, 15, arrested after Desborough stabbing

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a teenager was stabbed in a Desborough street.

Detectives cordoned off Regent Street and launched an investigation after the incident at about 10pm on Tuesday (May 10).

The 16-year-old victim was taken to hospital for treatment and a police spokesman said that, thankfully, he did not suffer serious injuries.

Police are investigating

The 15-year-old arrested in connection with the incident has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.