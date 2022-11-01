A 12-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after being involved in a crash with a car in Barton Seagrave last night (Monday).

She was in Polwell Lane, between Grosvenor Road and Hilltop Avenue, when the incident took place involving a red Ford Fiesta which was travelling south.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 7.15pm and closed the road, urging motorists to avoid the area.

Police closed the road

This morning a police spokesman confirmed the 12-year-old pedestrian was taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital with head injuries.

The Ford Fiesta stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made, the spokesman added.

The spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured the collision on dash-cam footage.