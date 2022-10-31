Motorists urged to avoid Barton Seagrave road as emergency services deal with incident
Avoid the area
By Sam Wildman
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
31st Oct 2022, 8:24pm
Motorists have been urged to avoid Polwell Lane in Barton Seagrave tonight (Monday) as emergency services deal with an incident.
In a brief statement just after 8pm, police said the road would be closed ‘for the foreseeable future’.
Further details about the incident are yet to be confirmed by police.
Most Popular
Their statement said: “An update will be provided when the road re-opens.
"Thank you for your understanding and patience.”