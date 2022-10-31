News you can trust since 1897
Motorists urged to avoid Barton Seagrave road as emergency services deal with incident

By Sam Wildman
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2022, 8:24pm

Motorists have been urged to avoid Polwell Lane in Barton Seagrave tonight (Monday) as emergency services deal with an incident.

In a brief statement just after 8pm, police said the road would be closed ‘for the foreseeable future’.

Further details about the incident are yet to be confirmed by police.

Their statement said: “An update will be provided when the road re-opens.

"Thank you for your understanding and patience.”

