Arson probe after Kettering fire which damaged seven properties

An arson probe has been launched after a blaze on Kettering’s Ise Lodge estate left seven properties damaged.

Five fire engines from Burton Latimer, Kettering and Corby raced to Slim Close after a 999 call just before 4.45pm yesterday (Tuesday), with smoke visible across the town.

Initial reports said two sheds and a fence were on fire but it rapidly spread to the rear gardens of a number of properties and the roofs of some of them.

The scene in Slim Close

Police set up a 100m cordon and helped evacuate those in houses nearby. Thankfully nobody was injured in the incident.

This morning (Wednesday) a Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said it was most likely that the fire was started deliberately.

They said: “Crews went to work to try and contain the spread of the fire, with four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackling the flames, and with three hose reel jets and two 45mm jets being used to douse the flames.

“By about 6.30pm the fire was under control with firefighters starting to damp down the scene and requesting the attendance of a fire investigator and fire dog to begin examining the potential cause of the fire.

Jayne Robinson, who told the Co-op about the fire, with dog Roxy and cat Lusek

“By 9pm the fire investigation concluded and indicated that the most probable cause was as a result of a deliberate ignition and is now the subject of a Northamptonshire Police investigation.

“Seven properties overall sustained damage during the blaze, which was attended by five fire engines overall. Remaining crews took thermal readings later into the night before leaving the scene at 11.32pm.”

Jayne Robinson, who lives nearby, came home from a trip to the shops and could smell smoke.

She banged on the door of the nearby St John’s Road Co-op who then called 999 to report the fire.

Fire crews at the scene

She said: “I am thankful that I came back in time.”

One Co-op worker said: “I heard a loud bang on the door and she screamed ‘there’s a fire, call the fire brigade’.

"We took the decision to evacuate and police said it was the right decision.”

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.