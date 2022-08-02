Properties evacuated after blaze on Kettering's Ise Lodge estate

Fire crews are currently tackling a blaze on Kettering’s Ise Lodge estate with a cordon in place.

Smoke can be seen across the town with emergency services at the scene in Slim Close and nearby properties evacuated.

They are dealing with a fire involving two sheds and a fence near the St John’s Road parade of shops.

Crews from Burton Latimer, Kettering and Corby have been called out with people urged to avoid the area.

Jayne Robinson, who lives nearby, came home from a trip to the shops and could smell smoke.

She banged on the door of the nearby Co-op who then called 999 to report the fire.

She said the fire had spread to a fence and that a gas canister had exploded.

She said: “I am thankful that I came back in time.”

David Lutman, a team leader at the St John’s Road Co-op, said: “I heard a loud bang on the door and she screamed ‘there’s a fire, call the fire brigade’.

"We took the decision to evacuate and police said it was the right decision.”

A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at 4.43pm to reports of two sheds and a fence being on fire in the rear gardens of properties.

Jayne Robinson, who told the Co-op about the fire, with dog Roxy and cat Lusek

“On arrival, it became clear the fire had spread to the rear gardens of four properties, and crews are currently trying to contain the spread using a hose reel jet and 45mm jet.

“We have requested Northamptonshire Police attend, and they have set up a 50m cordon and have helped to evacuate nearby properties.”

