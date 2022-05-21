Lakeside Surgery, Corby. Image: Google.

Police investigating an attack at a Corby GP surgery that left two receptionists injured and one badly shaken have made an arrest.

Officers have confirmed this evening (Saturday, May 21) that they arrested a 46-year-old man following the incident on Thursday.

Staff were left in shock after a man smashed up the reception area, leaving one with a cut head requiring stitches and another with a bash to the head and grazes.

The surgery had to be evacuated and several items of equipment were destroyed during the attack.

A statement from Lakeside said that the level of violence was ‘not one that had been seen before’, paying tribute to the staff who were caught up in the incident.

Police have now told the Northants Telegraph that a local man was placed under arrest following the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “I can confirm a 46-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of assault and causing criminal damage at Lakeside Surgery in Cottingham Road, Corby.

"He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries."

The incident prompted an outpouring of sympathy for the Lakeside team from thousands on social media, with many people concerned for the welfare of staff.

Local people who had witnessed the incident described it as terrifying, with several saying that staff had acted ‘amazingly’ to put the safety of patients before their own.

Neighbouring Rothwell and Desborough Healthcare Group said on social media: “Words cannot describe the sadness we feel reading this.