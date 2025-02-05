Action continues to tackle vehicle crime in Wellingborough as two arrests made

Officers in Wellingborough are continuing to carry out hotspot patrols to prevent and detect thefts from vehicles, following two arrests.

Between January 1 and February 2, Northamptonshire Police received 25 reports of thefts from motor vehicles across the town, as recently reported by this newspaper.

Many of these occurred overnight, with the Swanspool and Castle areas seeing the most reports.

Action is continuing to be taken to tackle vehicle crime in Wellingborough

Both marked and unmarked police patrols have been stepped up to deter and catch offenders, and targeted crime prevention advice is being delivered to residents in affected areas.

With many of the offences believed to be linked, officers are building the necessary evidence to enable charges against identified suspects.

Chief Inspector Carl Wilson, head of Neighbourhood Policing for Wellingborough, said: “We know people are rightly concerned and angry about these thefts, which cause people distress and financial loss, and our officers are working hard to reduce further offending and catch those responsible.

“Information from our communities is vital to our investigations so I would urge anyone who has any detail which could help us to get in touch or contact independent charity Crimestoppers.

“It’s also really important that all thefts from vehicles are reported to us – this helps us make sure we can support you and can put the right resources in place to help prevent further crimes.

“Alongside our patrols and enquiries, we’re continuing to work closely with partners to make sure we have as much information as we can get from borough CCTV to help bring offenders to account.

“Finally, we’re asking people to always remove valuables from their vehicles when they leave them and leave nothing on show that could tempt an opportunistic thief.”

If you have any information which could help, call 101 quoting reference number 25000043909.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously

Advice to protect your vehicle and possessions is available on the Northants Police website.

A 33-year-old Wellingborough man has been charged with a number of offences, including attempted thefts from vehicles.

A 41-year-old Wellingborough man arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods linked to thefts from vehicles was released with no further action.