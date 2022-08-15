'A heart of pure gold': tribute to truck driver who died in crash near Northamptonshire border

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family of a man who died in a crash near the Northamptonshire border last week have described him as having a “heart of pure gold”.

Cameron Shepherd died when the truck he was driving was involved in a collision with two HGVs on the A47 near Kings Cliffe at 7.15am on Wednesday (10 August).

Officers and paramedics attended but 28-year-old Mr Shepherd, of Holbeach in Lincolnshire, died at the scene.

Cameron Shepherd

The drivers of the two other vehicles were uninjured and Cambridgeshire Police officers are investigating the incident.

In a statement, Mr Shepherd’s family said: “Cameron, a full of life, motor enthusiast with a heart of pure gold.

“He touched so many people in all different ways. He enjoyed all aspects of life and had many interests which he shared with his friends, nothing was too much trouble.

“His world was his son and his mum along with his fiancée and all his close family and friends.

“A gentle man who always told people, I love you. A funny, happy chappie who is going to be greatly missed by so many.”