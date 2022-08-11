Truck driver dies after crash near Northamptonshire border

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A truck driver died after a crash near the Northamptonshire border yesterday morning (Wednesday).

Cambridgeshire Police have launched an investigation after the incident on the A47 just before 7.15am.

The driver of the truck was travelling westbound near Kings Cliffe, having left the A1 near Wansford, when he was involved in a collision with two HGVs.

Police are investigating

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers and paramedics attended the collision but the man, in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the two other vehicles were uninjured.