Truck driver dies after crash near Northamptonshire border

Our thoughts are with his family and friends

By Sam Wildman
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 11:24 am

A truck driver died after a crash near the Northamptonshire border yesterday morning (Wednesday).

Cambridgeshire Police have launched an investigation after the incident on the A47 just before 7.15am.

The driver of the truck was travelling westbound near Kings Cliffe, having left the A1 near Wansford, when he was involved in a collision with two HGVs.

Officers and paramedics attended the collision but the man, in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the two other vehicles were uninjured.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to it, or has relevant dash-cam footage to contact them on 101.