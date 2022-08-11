Truck driver dies after crash near Northamptonshire border

A truck driver died after a crash near the Northamptonshire border yesterday morning (Wednesday).
Cambridgeshire Police have launched an investigation after the incident on the A47 just before 7.15am.
The driver of the truck was travelling westbound near Kings Cliffe, having left the A1 near Wansford, when he was involved in a collision with two HGVs.
Most Popular
-
1
'It's been a blast': pub legend Malcolm the Fish Man retires
-
2
Corby man given suspended sentence after showing 'gun' to group in pub
-
3
Meet 105-year-old Marjorie - who must be Kettering's oldest property landlady
-
4
Who's been sentenced from Kettering, Raunds and Wellingborough
-
5
Furniture warehouse opens in Corby's old historic cinema complex
Officers and paramedics attended the collision but the man, in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The drivers of the two other vehicles were uninjured.
Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to it, or has relevant dash-cam footage to contact them on 101.