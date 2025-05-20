Young Afghan sex offender who came to Corby alone aged 14 imprisoned after two chances to change

Davood Alekozai is behind bars after he was re-sentenced. Image: NW / Northants Police

An unaccompanied asylum seeking minor who was convicted of three sexual assaults while living in Corby has been jailed.

Davood Alekozai assaulted three women in Corby over a three-year period – including one in The Range and One in Superdrug.

The third was assaulted as she worked alone, close to his home which was then at Stone House Mews, Corby.

This newspaper was in court for Alekozai’s first case back in 2023 when he was given a chance to change by the judge who heard that he was just 14 when he was trafficked into the country, alone, and had had no support from his family who were back in Afghanistan.

Her Honour Judge Crane gave Alekozai, who is now 25, a community order so he could receive intense intervention from the probation service and social services to help him stop offending. He was also made the subject of a strict Sexual Harm Prevention order which imposed rigid conditions on his behaviour, including informing probation of any new addresses.

He was given new housing in Park Drive, Northampton. But within one day of his court hearing, Alekozai failed to tell probation where he was living, and did so on three more occasions during early 2024.

He was pulled back into court and magistrates gave him another chance to stay out of prison by extending his community order.

But by September last year he had again failed to attend two probation appointments.

Then in February of this year, he didn’t bother to complete his annual notification to police, which is a requirement of being on the sex offenders’ register. He also failed to tell his supervising officers of his social media aliases.

He was back before Her Honour Judge Crane at Northampton Crown Court again last week to be sentenced for two counts of failing to comply with the notification requirements of the sex offenders’ register.

She sentenced him to 64 months in prison. He was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £187.

Alekiozai’s current immigration status is unknown, but in 2023 he told the court that he had suffered persecution in his home country leading to him fleeing to the UK.