Northampton Magistrates' Court.

A young Afghan man who sexually assaulted three local women in Corby has breached the terms of his sexual harm prevention order.

Davood Alekozai, 23, was sentenced for groping two female shoppers and another woman near his home in Corby on December 11, 2023.

At that hearing, at Northampton Crown Court, he was given a community order and told he must engage with probation officers. He was also made the subject of a SHPO which imposes several strict conditions on him.

But by December 12 he had already breached the instructions given to him by Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane by lying about his address. Sex offenders are strictly monitored by specially-trained officers who need to know exactly where they are living in order to protect the public.

Alekozai, formerly of Stonehouse Mews in Corby, arrived in the country alone aged 14 as an asylum seeking minor.

He appeared before magistrates in Northampton earlier this week to explain the breaches of his order.

JPs heard that Alekozai had breached the order in four ways by lying about where he was living. Alekozai, who appeared on the court list as having no fixed abode, told officers that he had no permanent address even though he did have one. He did so on four separate occassions – December 12, 19, 27 and January 3.